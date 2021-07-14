Revealed: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's summer holiday with Archie and Lilibet The Sussex family are taking time out in LA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, Lilibet, on 4 June and are enjoying the newborn days as a family-of-four in their California home.

If things seem a little quiet on the Sussexes news front, it's because Harry and Meghan are currently on parental leave following Lilibet's birth.

A note on the couple's Archewell website reads: "While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site. We look forward to seeing you!"

People report that the royals will likely take 20 weeks' leave, which is in keeping with Archewell's company policy. This will give them plenty of time to bond as a family, with the leave period ending around the end of September.

Of course, the famous family will be super-busy caring for baby Lilibet, but with the warm summer months they are likely to spend lots of time enjoying the outdoors in and around their Montecito home.

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie

In their recent TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry revealed how the family enjoy cycling together in the Montecito area, as well as spending time at the beach with their dogs.

We also saw the family's own chicken pen in the programme and Harry and Meghan have a vegetable patch in their garden, so these hobbies will keep them busy too.

A view of Montecito in California

We imagine Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, who she is very close to, will be a regular visitor at their home this summer.

Doria lives approximately one and a half hour's drive away in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles. However, Harry and Meghan's home has its own guest house with plenty of space for Doria to stay.

Doria is a yoga instructor and we know mum-of-two Meghan also enjoys the relaxing workout, so it's possible the mother and daughter will do some gentle workouts together as Meghan recovers from childbirth.

The beach in Montecito, Santa Barbara

The couple have some famous friends nearby, who they'll likely hang out with this summer.

Prince Harry has struck up a friendship with former Gavin & Stacey star James Corden, who lives in Los Angeles near the royal. James is dad to son Max, age 10, and daughters Carey, six, and Charlotte, three, with wife Julia Carey and we can imagine Archie having fun with his older pals.

English actor Orlando Bloom and American singer Katy Perry are also down the road from Harry and Meghan's home and they are parents to 10-month-old daughter, Daisy, who is close in age to newborn royal Lilibet. Baby playdates soon perhaps?

Here's wishing the Sussexes a happy and relaxing summer holiday.