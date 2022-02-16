Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet gets first royal visitor? The tot was born on 4 June 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US in 2020 and since then, they've welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in June 2021.

And it seems that the tot had her first visit from a member of the royal family over the weekend, as Princess Eugenie was spotted in the stands with cousin Prince Harry at the Super Bowl.

The royal, 31, who recently celebrated her son August's first birthday, no doubt would have popped in to see Meghan, two-year-old Archie and eight-month-old Lilibet at the Sussexes' Montecito home during her US trip.

Eugenie has shared a close bond with Harry from a young age and was one of the first family members to know about his relationship with former actress Meghan.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

Eugenie joined Harry at the Super Bowl

Prince Harry has only returned to the UK once since his daughter's birth on 4 June 2021, to attend the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace. Meanwhile, the Duchess remained in the US with the couple's young children.

Harry joined brother William at the statue unveiling in July 2021

It is believed that Lilibet is yet to meet many of her royal relatives in person, including the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Restrictions during the pandemic have made travel difficult and Harry recently expressed his concerns over security in the UK, filing a claim for a judicial review against a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the country.

The Queen has reportedly met her great-granddaughter via video call, with the monarch's childhood nickname providing inspiration for baby Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan's daughter was born at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital last June, and she is currently eighth in line to the throne behind big brother Archie. The couple finally shared the first photo of Lilibet with the release of their 2021 Christmas card.

