A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman left with bloodied 'busted lip' after accident with son The Channel 4 presenter shared all with her fans

A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman left us shocked on Tuesday when she shared a graphic photograph of herself with a bloodied lip after experiencing an unusual accident.

The star suffered a split lip thanks to her son Albion, four, after she attempted to kiss him on the head while he was playing. Before revealing the cause of her trauma, Jasmine asked her Instagram followers to guess what happened. She wrote alongside the photo: "What did I collide with? A big bouncy dog? A little bouncy boy? A bouncy Champagne cork?"

The next slide then showed a picture of Jasmine with her son where she admitted: "Busted lips are an occupational hazard of kissing small bouncy boys on the head." Ouch! We bet that hurt.

Jasmine suffered a nasty-looking injury

Jasmine and her husband Jon share two children together, as well as son Albion, they have a daughter called Joy who is six. Occasionally Jasmine shares snaps with her kids on her Instagram account, much to the delight of her fans. Her cameraman husband, who she met on the set of A Place in the Sun, also makes rare appearances on her feed.

Jasmine teased that her son was the 'culprit'

Jasmine has been a regular presenter on the popular Channel 4 daytime show since 2004, and when she's not jet-setting over to sunny climes, the star retreats back to her cosy family home in the UK.

Fans have seen glimpses inside her pristine abode on social media – and we think you'll agree, it's so stunning!

The presenter has two children

Her London property has a stylish living room with all-vegan interiors which features blue statement walls, a Chesterfield-style sofa and lots of chic photographs in frames.

The kitchen is equally stunning with pale kitchen cupboards, chic white stone worktops and a blue island. One highlight being the quirky patterned tiles on the splashback, bringing some personality into the space.

