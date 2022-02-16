We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gemma Atkinson, 37, is mother to daughter Mia, two, and on Tuesday she thought back to her pregnancy to open up about a common yet hardly mentioned symptom which is cellulite.

A clip on Instagram Stories showed Gemma recording her audiobook, and the former Strictly star said: "I have cellulite anyway, but this is next level. Gorka said 'You're pregnant so what, that's normal' and he was right, but it can be a shock to see a change like that on your own body. There's not much anyone can do about cellulite, a healthy lifestyle and diet can help, but hormones are hormones, and they can go haywire during pregnancy."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson gets candid about pregnancy issues

Reflecting on the changes Gemma made after giving birth to Mia, she explained that she drank more water and gently increased her exercise amount, and the cellulite did decrease.

Gemma has a two-year-old daughter

The snippets of Gemma's confessions are extracts from her new book, The Ultimate Body Plan For New Mums.

The book has fitness tips and recipes for new mums looking to become healthier and it comes out in April. Gemma is keen to stress: "This is not about weight loss or dieting, or unachievable workout routines."

The Ultimate Body Plan for New Mums: 12 Weeks to Finding You Again, £14.95, Amazon

Gemma and her fiancé Gorka are doting parents to daughter Mia, and have been open about wanting to welcome more children in the future. Earlier this week, Gorka left fans with questions after they thought he had made a pregnancy announcement.

The Strictly pro wrote: "Four and counting," referring to the years they had been together, but fans mistook this to mean a family unit of four.

Gemma has said she wants more children

One user said: "I thought that meant you're pregnant?! But you mean 4 years?" and a second posted: "I thought that was another baby announcement! Congrats xx."

