Gemma Atkinson sparks fan reaction as she reveals unexpected pregnancy question The star shares her daughter with fiancé Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram on Sunday to share a question she was asked more than once while she was pregnant with her daughter Mia – and how it left her baffled.

The mum-of-one posted a montage of moments between the little girl, who turns three this summer, and the family's two beloved dogs, Norman and Ollie.

In the caption, the TV and radio presenter wrote: "From the minute I was pregnant some people asked what would happen to Norman & Ollie. My reply was always 'huh?'"

Gemma continued: "Nothing would happen other than we’d have a new pack member to love and care for. No other thought even entered my head. They are family as well and they are so loved by all of us."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson speaks out about 'next level' pregnancy symptom

The star then explained: "I’ve tried to make sure they haven’t ever felt left out or unloved since Mia arrived. "In fact, it was Norman & Ollie who many times kept me company on night feeds, sat by my feet or next to me reassuring me we were ok.

"Mia's bond with them gets stronger every day and I’m so happy with the little family unit we have together.

Gemma's pets have always been a part of baby Mia's life

"Helping to feed, walk and bath them teaches responsibility, and her compassion and empathy I'm sure is part because of them also. I loved growing up with a dog and I know Mia does too."

Gemma's followers were quick to share their love for her heartfelt post, with one agreeing: "A house is not a home without kids and dogs making it mucky. My kids have always had dogs in their lives."

The star shares her daughter with fiancé Gorka Marquez

Another added: "Just gorgeous - and well said. Dogs are - or should be - family." Short but sweet comments included: "Beautiful," "Love this x," and: "Adorable," while many others dropped strings of heart emojis.

