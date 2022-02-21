Kristina Rihanoff opens up about raising partner Ben Cohen's daughters The dancer is mum to five-year-old Mila

Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff, 44, has opened up to The Sun's Fabulous magazine about motherhood and life with partner Ben Cohen's daughters.

Kristina and Ben share five-year-old daughter Mila, and Ben has two 14-year-old twins, Harriette and Isabelle, from his previous marriage. The dancer admitted: "Children change everything," going on to explain: "Now there are more important priorities than how I look, like Mila, and Ben's children Harriette and Isabelle, both 14, who all have the most beautiful bond. You just want them to be happy."

WATCH: Kristina Rihanoff reveals that daughter Mila is following in her footsteps

Kristina attests: "Being a mum made me a better person and I’m forever grateful for that, because living all my life in the superficial world of dancing is self-centred."

Speaking more candidly about her body changes after pregnancy, Kristina remarked: "I can’t squeeze my hips back into a different shape, and that’s OK."

The couple now have a blended family

Her Rugby star partner Ben is on hand to provide a reality check when Kristina's doubts creep in. "When I go: 'I can't stand looking at myself,' he's like: 'What are you talking about? You look great and not even just for your age - you're healthy and you look after you'."

Ben has spoken out before about the bond between his daughters. The three girls are "besotted with each other", said Ben, adding: "It's amazing when you see them together. They live for one another and they're best mates. My girls are my everything."

The stars met on the BBC show Strictly

Back in 2020, the couple welcomed another adorable addition to the family, a dog named Ray. "We are excited to announce that we are welcoming to our family baby boy Ray... @RugbyBenCohen and kids are super excited while I am petrified #new #beginnings #family #excited," Kristina wrote alongside the cute snap.

The couple started dating back in 2014, after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013.

