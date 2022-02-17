Helen Skelton melts hearts with jaw-dropping baby photo

Helen Skelton is a doting mum to three children, with the latest of her brood being welcomed back in December. And on Thursday, she melted hearts with the cutest photo of her daughter yet.

In the black-and-white shot that she shared on her Instagram Stories, little Elsie was relaxing in a baby chair inside an adorable sleeping bag as she gazed out the window. She looked so snug, as she cuddled up to a teddy bear next to her, as well as having the sweetest little hat on. In her caption, Helen lovingly wrote: "Watching her watching the birds."

The snapshot also gave a glimpse inside Helen's pristine home with the young girl relaxing on a window seat that stretched on and on throughout the living room.

There were two pillows on the window seat, which was positioned above a radiator meaning that the tot was definitely warm.

The windows even appeared to have a little hatch om the left-hand side, which would provide a quick escape into the partial gardens, that featured an archway.

Helen's snapshot was so sweet

Helen has shared plenty of photos of her baby girl since her arrival, and last week she shared several pictures with her fans, showing her with Elsie as she took part in a photoshoot.

The star, who looked glam in dark jeans and a blouse, opened up about the reality of being a working mum, telling her fans: "Insta versus…[photoshoot baby sickness emojis].

"No two hours are the same, that's babies. Rolling with it. P.S. My four-year-old doesn't wear gold chains, he likes to play pirates with my jewellery while we make dinner and his sister throws up on me. #family #babygirl #thesearethedays #grateful #grandparents #working."

The star shares her children with husband Richie

The star's friends and fans praised her honesty, with Julia Bradbury commenting: "Beaut-i-ful. And thank you for clarifying the gold chains."

"Helen, you look amazing. Little girl is a little beauty. Take care," added another whilst a third couldn't believe how big Elsie had gotten already.

"Look how big she's got," they wrote, with Helen replying: "In the blink of an eye."

