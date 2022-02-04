Kelvin Fletcher's pregnant wife Liz Marsland shows off her beautiful baby bump The former Strictly star is set to become a dad of twins

Actress Liz Marsland took to her Instagram page on Friday to show off her blossoming baby bump – and it's the sweetest picture.

The mum-of-two, who is expecting twins with her Emmerdale and Strictly star husband Kelvin Fletcher, joked that she's concerned about the size of her tummy, despite having months of her pregnancy still to go.

Sharing a selfie of her bump in the mirror, Liz wrote: "Months to go…..how can this possibly get any bigger."

Liz, who shares daughter Marnie, five, and son Milo, two with husband Kelvin looked absolutely radiant in the snap as she posed in a simple black vest and black trousers.

Liz's baby bump photo

Her followers were quick to comment on her pregnancy photo, with one saying: "Such a lovely bump," and another posting: "Ah u look so beautiful tho."

A third fan told the star: "You truly look amazing. It’s probably all the work on the farm keeping you fit!"

The couple have been busy filming their new show, Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure, about their 120-acre farm on the edge of the Peak District National park. Despite playing the role of farmer Andy Sudgen in Emmerdale, Kelvin previously had no farm experience - but has decided to take a new direction in life since welcoming his children.

Kelvin and wife Liz

On Thursday, Liz shared another photo of her growing bump dressed in a gorgeous knit, telling fans: "Been filming something exciting today……but still always on farm duties in between."

Liz and Kelvin shared their baby news with hosts Sally Nugent and Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast in January, with Sally remarking: "You were already quite busy before you took on a farm!"

Kelvin replied: "We just recently found out, to add another curveball if you like. We don't really do things by halves and then we found out we're having not just one baby, but two!"

"So we're having twins," Kelvin continued. "It was an absolute eye-opener. So come May, we'll be delivering lambs for the first time. I'm not going to be delivering babies as such but it is going to be a really busy time!"

Kelvin married fellow actor Liz in 2015, having first met as children, and then reuniting around a decade ago