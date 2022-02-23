Charley Webb's son Ace, 2, rushed to hospital with 'scary' illness - details

Emmerdale star Charley Webb's son Ace, two, was rushed to hospital on Saturday in a "scary" ordeal – and on Wednesday, the actress told her Instagram followers all about her stressful few days.

MORE: Charley Webb disagrees with fan comments about her 'feral' children – watch video

"We've had a stressful few days," Charley began as she sat down wearing a plain white jumper. "Ace has been poorly since Friday. Being sick on and off and he's been really lethargic. On Saturday he took a turn for the worst, and we had to get him into hospital. He's not been great but today he's turned a bit of a corner. But It's been really scary, ambulance and everything."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb recalls stressful ordeal with son Ace rushed to hospital

The star concluded with a warning for fellow mums. "I think there is a sickness bug going around so keep your eyes on that. There's nothing worse when your kids are ill."

Charley has three beautiful boys

In the short video, Charley was presented with a plastic cup by son Ace, and she paused her dramatic story to say: "Thank you. I've just got a lovely cup of tea." The little one is clearly feeling a bit brighter to be playing and chatting away while his mum is on camera. We hope he's back to full health soon!

READ: Charley Webb reveals 'not good' struggle with son Ace - and parents will relate!

MORE: Charley Webb designed bespoke wedding ring after nuptials with husband Matthew - real reason

The actress is also mum to Buster, 11, and Bowie, five, and she shares all three sons with her husband Matthew Wolfenden, who she met on the set of Emmerdale.

The siblings have a lovely bond

The couple's children are incredibly close, and Charley often shows them having fun together on her social media channel. One day, the trio enjoyed a spot of good-natured wrestling in the park, and they've been spotted giving their dad Matthew an impromptu makeover during the coronavirus lockdown.

When Charley's Instagram followers quizzed her on having more children, she left her answer open-ended. "I do love the chaos of lots of crazy kids, so maybe," she teasingly wrote.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.