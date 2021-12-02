Charley Webb has fans all saying the same thing after gorgeous family photo We can see what they mean!

Charley Webb is a doting mum to three sons and she recently left fans in disbelief when she shared a beautiful photo with her eldest son, Buster, 11.

The mother and son had settled in for a family game of Monopoly, as the actress was part of a campaign with Smyths Toys. The shot showed the pair smiling as they played the popular boardgame, with one of them just about to pass 'Go', and the other one in the 'Just Visiting' section in jail.

But although the game often sparks debate, fans were pretty united as they all agreed that Buster was the spitting image of his mum.

One shocked follower wrote: "Mummy and son are double alike!!! Wow! Beautiful!!" and a second quickly added: "Literally spitting image of you."

A third said the pair were "twinning" while a fourth agreed: "I don't think I've ever seen a child look so much like their mum!!!"

And it was hard to disagree with the star's fans, as her and Buster even adopted a similar pose for the photo, with her having her hand on resting on her cheek, while his was under his chin, and they even wore almost matching hoodies.

The pair looked identical

There was some debate in the comments as people shared what piece they enjoyed playing with. The top hat and boot proved to be popular choices and one person joked: "The iron is my favourite which is ironic cause I despise ironing so much that I simply don't do it."

Alongside Buster, Charley is also mum to sons Bowie, five, and Ace, two, and the 33-year-old hasn't ruled out the possibility of having more children.

When asked during a fan Q+A last month about whether she wanted to expand her family, she teasingly wrote: "I do love the chaos of lots of crazy kids, so maybe."

Charley is a proud mum of three children

The star has shared numerous insights into her life as mother, showcasing some of the highs as well as some of the difficulties. Last month she took to her Instagram Stories in the morning to share that her son Ace had scribbled all over the walls, and she was far from impressed.

Sharing a video of the doodle, she asked Ace, who was playing with a toy car: "Who was that?" to which the two-year-old responded: "Me." However, when she tried to get her son to say why he'd done it, he instead walked off.

Captioning the video, she wrote: "'Sorry.' And stroked my arm. Hope your Tuesday's started off better than mine."

