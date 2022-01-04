Charley Webb designed bespoke wedding ring after nuptials with husband Matthew - real reason The couple got married in 2018

If you've ever caught sight of Charley Webb's ring finger you'll be familiar with her eye-popping blue sapphire, but did you know that it is actually her bespoke wedding ring, not her engagement ring?

The Emmerdale star, who married co-star Matthew Wolfenden on 10 February 2018, took to Instagram to share a close-up photo of the giant emerald-cut gem with two elegant diamond bands. The Debbie Dingle actress went on to explain that she was "too fussy" when it came to choosing her jewellery, which is why the couple had the sparkling rock designed in India following their wedding.

The new photo was prompted by one fan writing: "Your engagement ring is so beautiful and different, would love to know the story behind it." Charley replied: "It's my wedding ring. I designed it myself and had it made as I couldn't find anything that I absolutely loved. I'm too fussy."

She also has a third pave eternity band nestled next to her double wedding bands, perhaps to represent her engagement.

The actress showed off her sapphire wedding ring

Charley and Matthew tied the knot in a surprise wedding in 2018 when their wedding guests thought they were attending Charley's 30th birthday.

Matthew shared a picture of their two eldest children in the aftermath of the bombshell news and wrote: "The moment we announced to a room full of our friends and family that the '30th birthday party for Charley' they were at, was actually our wedding!"

Charley and Matthew's sons were shocked by their wedding news

The two little boys looked shocked as they looked at the camera while their parents shared a hug. Matthew explained: "Buster and Bowie had absolutely no idea. The boys' faces caught on camera are priceless."

Charley was pictured in a black sheer party dress adorned with colourful studs, which she later ditched in favour of a stunning Suzanne Neville wedding dress with a long-sleeved lace bodice and figure-hugging crepe skirt with button-back detailing.

The couple got married in 2018

In a throwback snap of herself during a fitting, Charley stood with her back to the camera and wrote: "This is the back of my dress for everyone asking. I designed it with @suzanneneville. I didn't want anything underneath the top other than my skin so it was all in the detail," she wrote.

