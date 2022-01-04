Charley Webb is a doting mum to her three sons, and the former Emmerdale star has shared plenty of insights into her life as a parent.

But in a candid Q+A with fans on Instagram, the star revealed that she was hoping to have a fourth baby with husband Matthew Wolfenden. When someone asked: "Are you going to have anymore bubbas?" the actress responded: "People say you know when you're done having babies. I don't feel that way. I'm actually really broody at the moment but it's just not quite the right time."

She also answered many more questions about her brood, and when she was asked which of her sons was the "easiest" she jokingly replied: "None of them are easy."

She also revealed that she felt the kids took after their father more than her, but that she had passed down her comedic talents to all three.

But when asked about whether she was ready for them to return to school, she movingly said: "Nope. I hate the school routine, that life is not for me."

The star admitted to feeling 'broody'

The 33-year-old has previously opened up about the possibility of having more children, as she was asked about it in a separate Instagram Q+A back in November.

She was a lot less definite that time around, as she only teasingly wrote: "I do love the chaos of lots of crazy kids, so maybe," when she spoke about it.

But she might end up hoping that a fourth child is more well-behaved than her sons, as she's frequently shared some of their naughtier moments.

Charley and Matthew are already parents to two sons

In October, she took to her Instagram Stories in the morning to share that her son Ace had scribbled all over the walls, and she was far from impressed.

Sharing a video of the doodle, she asked Ace, who was playing with a toy car: "Who was that?" to which the two-year-old responded: "Me." However, when she tried to get her son to say why he'd done it, he instead walked off.

Captioning the video, she wrote: "'Sorry.' And stroked my arm. Hope your Tuesday's started off better than mine."

But one thing that is always clear from her insights is just how much she loves all of her children, as also frequently shares her pride at being their mum.

