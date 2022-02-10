Charley Webb disagrees with fan comments about her 'feral' children – watch video The Emmerdale actress has three children

Emmerdale's Charley Webb, 33, frequently documents her family life on her Instagram Stories, and on Wednesday she set the record straight about her "feral" children and "rebel" son after he tore down decorations in his nursery.

"He's just had one of those days when he's been an absolute rebel," the actress admitted. Going on to say: "You know when I say to you: 'Oh my kids are feral' and you're like: 'Oh they're not', no they are, they definitely are, and that's proof!"

Charley's comments came after her two-year-old son Ace pulled decorations down off his wall when he was supposed to be napping, and Charley received swathes of support from her online following.

Charley is a mum to three children

Despite jokingly calling fans out for being wrong about her "feral" kids, Charley clearly appreciated the replies. While led in bed wearing silk pyjamas, the star wrote: "Your responses to Ace's antics and my reaction are the best. I love you all and this little hang we have [love heart]. Thank you for making me laugh. Sleep well all. I'm heading back to my book."

The original video showed the chaos in Ace's room with items detached from the walls. In the clip, the star can be heard saying: "So you've pulled down half your name and this picture… oh, this is not good." Ace, however, looked rather nonchalant about his actions.

The actress hasn't ruled out having more kids

Charley shares her three children with her husband Matthew Wolfenden, who she met on the set of Emmerdale. As well as their youngest, Ace, they have 11-year-old Buster and Bowie, six, and Charley often shows off their highs and lows online.

Despite her boys' rather cheeky moments – which have included little Ace scribbling on the walls of the family home in the past – the doting mum admitted last year that she hasn't ruled out having one or more children in the future. Watch this space!

