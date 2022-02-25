Millie Mackintosh unveils nude sculpture to celebrate beautiful baby bump

Millie Mackintosh has two beautiful young girls, and now the star has found a unique way to remember her latest pregnancy – with a naked sculpture!

INTERVIEW: Millie Mackintosh gets candid about the 'tears and anxiety' of motherhood

The former Made in Chelsea star revealed all on her Instagram Stories to her 1.4 million followers when she snapped a photograph of the golden figurine. The small sculpture showed her baby bump in the late stages of pregnancy as well as her bare breasts, with the figure cut off at the neck and thighs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Millie Mackintosh's jaw-dropping baby shower

She wrote: "My @bellyprint_uk arrived! This was made using a 3D camera and printer such a cool thing to have as a special memory of pregnancy [love heart]."

That's quite a celebration of Millie's amazing body that's carried two girls. She shares daughters Sienna and Aurelia with husband Hugo Taylor who also appeared on MIC with her.

Millie has had a nude statue made of her pregnancy body

The 32-year-old has recently moved house in London, and the star cites her second pregnancy as the reason behind the relocation.

SEE: Millie Mackintosh's exquisite baby shower cake is too beautiful to eat – see photos

MORE: Celebs' naked post-baby body photos: Kate Ferdinand, Gemma Atkinson, Kate Hudson, more

"We basically needed a bit more space with the new baby and I wanted them to have their own rooms. Maybe they will share a room when they're a bit older but in terms of everyone getting a good night's sleep with a newborn and toddler, it's better for them to have their own rooms," she said.

Millie has two daughters, Sienna and Aurelia

Millie is an amazing mother to two under two, but she's always keen to share the lows as well as the highs on her social media account.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, she said: "Motherhood is super tough. It's the most full-on, challenging job I've ever had. It's 24/7 - there are no days off. But it's also the most rewarding as well and I think it's very important to talk about the challenges it presents.

The star moved home to accommodate for two kids

"I decided when I was pregnant with Sienna that I wanted to share some of the things I was feeling and coming up against. I just decided to be honest about it rather than post a smiley picture of me and my bump or me and my new baby on the good days. I thought it was really important to talk about the challenging times - tears, anxiety, all the ups and downs. I think it's much healthier for other parents to have a realistic expectation."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.