Millie Mackintosh's exquisite baby shower cake is too beautiful to eat – see photos The former Made in Chelsea star is expecting her second child

Pregnant Millie Mackintosh has wowed her Instagram followers with photos of her baby shower cake – and it's impossible not to be impressed.

The former Made in Chelsea star, who shares her 17-month-old daughter Sienna with her husband Hugo Taylor, is expecting her second baby this autumn and celebrated her pregnancy with the most stunning baby shower at her London home.

WATCH: Millie shows off her baby shower decor

Lovely Millie shared pictures of her house decorated with a fabulous balloon display, a healthy buffet by celebrity go-to caterers Grape and Fig, and her super beautiful cake by the popular EL&N bakery.

Millie with her fabulous baby shower banquet

Millie wrote: "My baby shower banquet! Thank you @grapeandfig for the most delicious grazing platters that hit the spot with all my sweet and savoury pregnancy cravings. What celebration would be complete without a cake? @elan_cafe are my go to for special occasions and did not disappoint with the lightest almond and lemon cake. Thank you to everyone who came and made the day so special."

Wow, what a cake!

The stunning cake was a two-layered masterpiece, decorated with multi-coloured delicate flowers pressed into the white icing. It really does look too good to eat! We're totally here for the almond and lemon flavouring too.

Of course, Millie's followers adored the cake just as much as we do, with one posting: "Omg this cake," and another commenting, "Beautiful, that cake is exquisite."

A third fan told the star: "Food and cake look incredible. No beige buffet for you. Now that's the sort of buffet I would always choose. And the cake is simple but extraordinary and so beautiful."

Millie's husband Hugo cuts the cake

In a recent interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, Millie told us: "I’ve been so busy with Sienna I haven’t had much time to focus on being pregnant. The first pregnancy, it was all I thought and talked about. But I sometimes now forget I’m pregnant – and I never thought I’d ever be someone who said that. Then I’ll catch sight of myself in the mirror and I’m like: ‘Oh, yeah! There’s a big bump!’"

Discovering they were expecting again was a "huge surprise" to the couple, who married in a beautiful ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! in July 2018.

"My first thought was: ‘I already have a baby,’" she says. "But having them so close together will have its advantages and you can’t plan these things."

