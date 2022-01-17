Vogue Williams' 10 most stylish pregnancy photos The Heart Radio presenter is expecting baby number three

Model and presenter Vogue Williams knows how to do pregnancy chic, constantly wowing us with her stylish outfit choices.

The mum-of-two, who is married to former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, is expecting her third baby, a little boy, and is currently on holiday with the family in the Maldives – lucky thing!

Vogue, 36, and Spencer share three-year-old son Theodore, 17-month-old daughter Gigi and their new addition is due in the spring.

From stunning bikinis to floaty dresses and chic evening outfits, Vogue leads the way in dressing one's bump. See her coolest pregnancy looks below…

Vogue looked fantastic in her latest holiday snap from her luxury Maldives break, showing off her bump in this red bikini by Melissa Odabash.

Another gorgeous bikini from Vogue – this time a leopard print look from Beach Flamingo. We're loving Vogue's body confidence on the beach!

Vogue and hubby Spencer looked to be having the best time in this snap, as she posed in a cute patterned bikini on her sunny break.

The Heart Radio star sported another winning look recently in the form of a skirt and blouse combo. Her bright pink, silky mini skirt was from Valle and Vik and highlighted her blossoming baby bump.

We loved this glitzy mini dress on Vogue at Christmas, revealing her little bump. Next Christmas she will be a mum-of-three!

Such a fabulous berry leather dress! Vogue showed us all how to dress sexy while pregnant in this gorgeous frock to promote her Bare by Vogue self-tan range.

The dream pregnancy dress here on Vogue, which she wore while expecting her daughter Gigi. "Oh I love a summer dress," she posted on her Instagram page.

Now that's a bikini. Vogue looked amazing in the two-piece while pregnant with her first child, Theodore, as she holidayed with husband Spencer.

The star rocked this crop top and matching trouser look during her pregnancy with Theodore. Vogue captioned the snap: "Last night of the last ever child-free holiday!!!"

Another super-cool summer outfit from Vogue while expecting her first baby. The radio host stunned in a white bikini top and shorts for her Bare by Vogue range.

