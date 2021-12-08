Helen Flanagan unveils 'beautiful' baby bump photo in leggings

Helen Flanagan delighted fans when she shared a previously unseen baby bump photo on Tuesday. The Coronation Street star looked gorgeous in the image, which showed her heavily pregnant and cradling her stomach.

MORE: Helen Flanagan's £22.80 high street dress is blowing up Instagram

The 31-year-old actress, who was carrying her son Charlie at the time, looked every inch the glamorous mum, rocking a full face of makeup including a slick of berry pink lipgloss. Her hair was styled in a pretty half-up, half-down hairdo. Rocking a nude vest top and form-fitting black leggings, Helen placed both hands underneath her bump as she gazed towards the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan's everyday makeup routine is so simple

She wrote: "Last winter carrying my baby boy can’t believe Charlie’s nearly 9 months it’s gone so quick."

EXCLUSIVE: Helen Flanagan talks skincare, high street shopping and Kate Middleton

WOW: 11 Coronation Street stars with jaw-dropping engagement rings

The former I'm A Celeb star's fans were loving the rare photo, taking to her Instagram comments section to express their delight.

"Beautiful," one enthused, while another said: "Oh wow!" and a third chimed in with: "Agree. I don't know where this year has gone and how my baby is so huge."

Helen shared a gorgeous pregnancy throwback

Helen is a proud mum to three children; Charlie, nine months, Matilda, six, and Delilah, three, who she shares with fiancé Scott Sinclair.

The blonde beauty is ultra relatable when it comes to sharing her parenting struggles online, whether it's speaking candidly about caring for her sick kids or throwing her little ones birthday parties.

The Coronation Street star has never looked better

The star has been wowing fans with her fashion choices of late, from her super affordable £10 Primark leopard print look to her dazzling sequined dress by Nadine Merabi.

DISCOVER: Helen Flanagan confesses wedding plans are 'out the window'

Helen looked like a Bond girl in the gorgeous frock, which boasted spaghetti straps and clung to her amazing figure.

On the subject of Bond girls, the actress recently told HELLO! that one of her favourite looks the Duchess of Cambridge has worn was at the No Time To Die premiere earlier this year.