Happy Birthday Prince Oscar! See 6 adorable photos of the Swedish royal The young royal just turned six

A very happy birthday to Prince Oscar of Sweden who turned six on 2 March! The young royal is the second child of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, who also share a daughter, Princess Estelle, age 10.

The Swedish royal family took to their Instagram page to celebrate Oscar's special day, writing: "Today, Wednesday, March 2, H.K.H. Prince Oscar 6 years. Before his birthday, the Prince was photographed by the Crown Princess."

WATCH: Who's who in the Swedish Royal Family

Oscar looks so sweet in the new photo below, smiling in the snow wearing a cool blue beanie hat and grey jacket.

The royal is the grandson of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and is third in the line to the Swedish throne.

The new birthday photo of Prince Oscar

See more photos of the young Prince below…

Oscar and Estelle looked to have a brilliant time during a visit to Solna fire station at Christmas 2021. Oscar was super cute pretending to drive the fire engine whilst sitting on his sister's lap.

The Swedish royals looked so smart in this photo for Crown Princess Victoria's 44th birthday. Oscar looked so precious in his cute white shirt and chino shorts.

Prince Oscar was adorable in his bobble hat with dad Daniel back in March 2019 at the Crown Princess' Name Day celebrations at the Stockholm Royal Palace.

Aw, just look at the little Prince as a toddler! Oscar was absolutely scrumptious in his dungaree, polo shirt and lace-up shoe outfit; the photo was taken to celebrate the 40th birthday of his mother in 2017.

Prince Oscar at his christening was the cutest sight. The royal baby wore a mini blue sash with his christening gown at his Royal Palace baptism in 2016.

