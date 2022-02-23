Hollyoaks' Ali Bastian reveals mixed emotions of breastfeeding her toddler

Former Hollyoaks actress Ali Bastian has shared an honest post on her Instagram page about breastfeeding her 23-month-old little girl Isla Rose.

The star, who welcomed her daughter in March 2020 with her husband, West End actor David O'Mahony, told fans of her mixed emotions at breastfeeding her toddler and was inundated with supportive comments.

Ali, 39, wrote: "Breastfeeding a toddler – 'You’re STILL feeding a two-year-old!?' Heard that one once or twice! Lovely @tandbelle recently asked me how I find breastfeeding a toddler. I didn't know how to reply. I’m not sure I’ve ever felt as ambivalent about anything!"

Ali with her daughter Isla Rose

She continued: "I love it, I'm exhausted and depleted by it. At times breastfeeding feels like the most precious moments of peace and connection at other times I feel averse to it, almost enraged by how much my own needs take a back seat at 4am… whilst being simultaneously completely attached to it.

"I'm having a session with a consultant tomorrow to try to unpack some of my feelings around it and decide whether I'm truly ready to bring it all to a close.

"What I do know is when I do I will miss it so, so much and also - I will find other ways to give her comfort. I hope my skin will always feel like home to her. Ahhh the mixed emotions of motherhood."

Ali with her husband David and their daughter

Many of the TV star's followers were in the same boat, with one telling Ali: "Oh I feel you! We’re a year in and I’m so read to stop/not stop. It’s so complicated, I think that it’s completely natural to feel so conflicted be honest. Be easy on yourself."

A second fan said: "I recognise all of this. Extended breastfed all 3 of mine. You do find you’re right answer. Have confidence that any decision you chose to make is exactly the right one!"

Another follower commented: "Thank you for sharing this. My daughter is 3 in May and we're still going strong, you've summed up my feelings exactly!" While one told Ali: "I fed my little girl till she was 4. Controversial I know. She loved it though we both did."

Ali and David on the red carpet

After posting about her breastfeeding journey, Ali took to her Instagram Stories to thank her followers for their support. The star said "Thank you" in response to:

"@alibastianinsta relate on every level. The many many emotions of breastfeeding toddlers are complex."

