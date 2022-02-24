Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a fun Easter in store - details Duchess Kate's children are in for a treat

Easter is approaching, and if you're a parent, that means planning Easter Egg hunts and chocolate surprises for your little ones – bunnies, chicks and crafts galore.

The Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole Middleton runs her own events decoration business Party Pieces and has shared some fun Easter games to play with children on her website. We bet her grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will love trying them out this April.

WATCH: William and Kate's babies make their debuts

The website says: "After months of homeschooling over the past two years you're probably a little out of ideas for Easter activities for your family over the holidays. Luckily, we're here to help with a guide packed with Easter activities for kids and Easter games for adults to play with their children.

"Easter egg hunts and egg painting feature prominently and, if you thought fiercely competitive family games sessions were the preserve of Christmas then think again!"

Duchess Kate's mother Carole

Carole's first tip concerns the all-important Easter egg hunt, and she advises parents to plan ahead by buying lots of chocolate eggs and writing clues, as well as mapping out where to hide the treasure. We can just imagine little Prince Louis running all over the Kensington Palace gardens trying to find eggs!

A recommended craft is making Easter bonnets, which Carole reveals just requires a band of colourful card to go around your child's head that can be decorated or bunny ears stuck on to. Imagine Princess Charlotte wearing a cute bonnet – adorable.

The Party Pieces egg decorating kit

Another idea is decorating eggs, and Party Pieces sell their own 'Hop over the egg decorating kit' for £6.99 containing stickers, pompoms and accessories (above). Other game are 'Pin the tail on the bunny', a chocolate egg-filled bunny piñata and Peter Rabbit cupcake baking.

We love some of Carole's more old fashioned Easter games like rolling an egg down a hill to cross a finish line or a good old egg and spoon race. We can just picture Duchess Kate's children having a ball doing this.

And how about decorating an Easter tree? Yep, it's a thing.

An Easter Tree as seen on Party Pieces

According to Carole's website: "Decorating a tree for Easter is a tradition believed to have originated in Germany, where some families add flowers, ribbons and painted eggs either to a tree growing in their garden or a potted one inside their house."

We know that Carole and the Cambridge children love to get outside and do a spot of gardening, and her last tip is to do this as an Easter activity: take the children to a garden centre to choose some spring blooms and plant them together.

We think we'll be celebrating Easter like the royal children this year!

