Prince Louis is still to reach this royal milestone Prince William and Kate's youngest child will turn four in April

We've seen the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children reach many sweet milestones as they grow up, but there's one that their youngest child Prince Louis is still missing out on – his first royal tour.

The three-year-old royal has made a handful of public appearances, including his Buckingham Palace debut at Trooping the Colour in 2019 and his first Christmas church service in 2021, but Louis is yet to travel overseas on an official visit with his parents and siblings.

READ: Kate Middleton to be reunited with Crown Princess Mary next week

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Louis makes his adorable public speaking debut

Overseas travel for the royals has been put on hold for much of the last two years due to the pandemic. The Duke of Cambridge recently visited Dubai in the UAE and the Duchess of Cambridge will carry out a two-day trip to Copenhagen in Denmark next week.

Prince William and Kate are also reportedly set to embark on a Caribbean tour this spring to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

It's not known if the couple will also be accompanied by their children, as this will depend on whether the visit takes place during term time. Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, six, are currently in Years 4 and 2 at Thomas's Battersea School in south west London, while Louis attends Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington.

MORE: Princess Anne's royal title is very rare - and it could be given to Princess Charlotte

MORE: The Queen holds Zara Tindall's son Lucas in sweet unseen family photo

George travelled to Australia with William and Kate in 2014

In comparison, Prince George made his tour debut in Australia and New Zealand in 2014 when he was just eight months old.

The tot stole the show when he met his namesake George the bilby at Taronga Zoo in Sydney and was even given his own soft toy, which he was instantly enamoured with.

SEE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest royal tour moments in photos

Charlotte made her tour debut in Canada in 2016

Prince William and Kate were then joined by their eldest children on their visit to Canada in 2016, where a 16-month-old Princess Charlotte made her royal tour debut.

The young royals had fun at a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia, where the Princess spoke her first words in public, as she ran towards a balloon arch and said, "Pop!"

George and Charlotte also accompanied their parents on a visit to Germany and Poland in 2017.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.