Amanda Seyfried's rare photo with baby son reveals disturbing image emerging in the background The Dropout star spooked her fans

Amanda Seyfried is notoriously private when it comes to her children, so when she posted an extremely rare photo of her holding her baby boy back in 2021 - it was for a chilling reason.

The Dropout actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared an otherwise beautiful snap of herself with her son, Thomas snuggled up to her with their family dog alongside them. However, the idyllic photo was disturbed by an image emerging in the background.

On a closer inspection of the photograph, it appeared that the trio were not alone.

Behind Amanda was a man's face, emerging in the window from the shadows inside a store. The man, who could have been Amanda's husband, had a startled expression on his face, with one of his eyebrows shooting up in the chilling image.

The Mean Girls actress posted the photo on her Instagram Stories, but gave no explanation and simply circled the unidentified man in the window.

Amanda Seyfried shared this snap of her and her baby, with a man lurking behind her

Amanda shares Thomas, now one, and four-year-old daughter Nina with her husband Thomas Sadoski.

While Amanda has given fans glimpses of her baby son in the past, it's unlikely she will be sharing any photos of her children's faces anytime soon – a practice many celebrities follow, including Katie Holmes, Katy Perry, and Tyra Banks.

Opening up about her daughter's privacy during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last June, Amanda said: "I don't share her face or anything [online]; I'll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life."

Amanda shares two children with her actor husband Thomas Sadoski

When Amanda announced Thomas' arrival in September 2020, she chose to do it in the best way possible, by raising awareness of two charities close to her heart – INARA and War Child.

The Hollywood star had managed to keep her second pregnancy out of the spotlight, and following in Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby announcement when Daisy was born, she and Thomas released a brief statement on War Child's Instagram alongside the first photo of their son.

