Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter shows incredible support for her dad in rare post The 1883 star shares three daughters with wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw may have left his fans saddened following the conclusion of his hit show 1883 on Sunday – but he soon put smiles back on their faces following a show-stopping performance.

The country superstar put on a barnstorming show at RodeoHouston in Texas on Wednesday, and he was supported by none other than his youngest daughter, Audrey. The 20-year-old shared a rare post on her Instagram Stories, revealing her pride as she watched her famous dad from the sidelines.

Sharing a photo of Tim on stage, Audrey delightedly captioned the snap: "Killed it dad!!!" Tim shares Audrey and daughters Maggie, 23, and Gracie, 24, with his wife Faith Hill.

Tim and Audrey's outing came just hours after eldest daughter Gracie was overwhelmed with supportive messages after revealing that she has been diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Alongside two photos of herself, one with stars covering up blemishes on her face and another of her in her underwear, Gracie wrote a lengthy message on Instagram, which read: "I just wanted to share really quick that I have recently been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome).

Audrey shared her pride over her dad's performance

"To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 3."

She continued: "During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may have been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older.

Faith and Tim have three beautiful daughters

Gracie then added: "Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard!! It's a long road but we can get through it.

"I share my experience to hope my situation has reached someone who can relate. P.S The medicine I'm taking has given me a body I haven't had in years (maybe ever?). It's weird to navigate but I'm finding ways to love her."

Gracie's fans rushed to lend their support and thank her for being such an inspiration. One wrote: "Thank you for being you, for sharing your story, for being an honest and authentic role model for all," as another said: "Sending love," alongside two praying hand emojis.

