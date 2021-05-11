Amanda Seyfried melts hearts with rare photos of children The Mean Girls star has two kids with husband Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried delighted her fans after sharing some touching behind-the-scenes photos of her two children to mark Mother's Day.

The Oscar-nominee rarely posts images of her kids, Nina, four, and Thomas, eight months, but melted hearts with her latest snaps.

While Amanda chooses not to show her children's faces in order to protect their privacy, one image showed Nina in her dad, Thomas Sadoski's arms, while sweetly holding onto her mother's hand before she left for this year's Oscars.

Another image showed Amanda doting over her baby boy, who was sat in a pushchair, as she cooed over him before her big night, which saw her nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Mank.

Captioning the images, Amanda wrote: "The best part is I'm a mom no matter what. And I get to share it all with my mom. All photos by @kwakualston."

Fans were quick to gush over the adorable family moments, with one commenting: "There aren't enough emojis in the world to express how much I love this. Happy Mother's Day!"

A second said: "These are just everything!" A third added: "Aww frame this! Just wow, what a mommy moment."

Amanda shared some gorgeous behind-the-scenes photos with her children

Before her son was born, Amanda opened up about her decision to keep her daughter out of the spotlight back in June, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I don't share her face or anything [online]; I'll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life."

The mother-of-two added: "But I can't help but share these insane conversations that [I'm] having with this three-year-old. I mean, they're so in touch sometimes it's scary, but it's also super funny. I love it, and if I can share any of that, I will."

When Amanda announced Thomas' arrival in September, she chose to do it in the best way possible, by raising awareness of two charities close to her heart – INARA and War Child. She and her husband released a brief statement on War Child's Instagram, alongside the first photo of their son.

