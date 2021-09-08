Amanda Seyfried shares rare photo of baby son during cute trip out How sweet!

This time last year, Amanda Seyfried was preparing to welcome her baby son into the world, and as the tot approaches his first birthday, he was treated to a cute day out.

Amanda and husband Thomas Sadoski took their son, Thomas, out to a play park, where the doting mother took a snap of her two boys together.

The photo saw the dad holding his young boy as they sat on the swings, with the tot's feet mostly obscuring his face, although Amanda added a googly eye emoji to obscure the rest.

Although daughter Nina, four, wasn't captured in the snap, we're certain she was there to enjoying the outing!

The Mean Girls star didn't caption her photo, but it no doubt melted fans' hearts with just how sweet it was.

The 35-year-old doesn't share a lot of insights into her family life, but she thrilled fans back in June with a sweet picture of her children playing together.

Thomas will soon be turning one!

In the picture posted to her Instagram Stories, her son played with a toy that counted up to five and needed a switch to be pulled for a different animal to pop up.

Nina appeared to be helping her younger brother with the toy, keeping one of the doors open for him.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last year, the Hollywood star opened up about why she decided to keep her daughter's face away from the limelight.

Amanda shares two children with husband Thomas

"I don't share her face or anything [online]; I'll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life," she explained.

The mother-of-two added: "But I can't help but share these insane conversations that [I'm] having with this this three-year-old. I mean, they're so in touch sometimes it's scary, but it's also super funny. I love it, and if I can share any of that, I will."

