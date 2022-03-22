'Excited' Jack Osbourne and fiancee Aree Gearhart expecting first baby together Congratulations are in order!

Jack Osbourne and fiancée Aree Gearhart have announced they are expecting their first child together – and the baby is due this summer!

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday night, the son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne shared a gorgeous snapshot of himself placing his hands on his partner's blossoming tummy.

He wrote in the caption: "Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!"

Interior designer Aree also shared the same photo on her social media page, and said: "Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn't arrive till summer ;-) new member of our tribe coming summer 2022."

The new arrival will be the 36-year-old star's fourth child. He is already a dad to Pearl, nine, Andy, six, and Minnie, four, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Jack shared this photo to announce the happy news

The former couple were married in Hawaii in October 2012, six months after welcoming Pearl. Tragically, in 2013, Lisa revealed she had suffered a miscarriage with their second child, a son who would have been named Theo. They announced their separation in May 2018 and their divorce was finalised in March the following year.

Meanwhile, Jack and Aree got engaged back in December after two years of dating. "Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me," he said at the time. "She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her.

"She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier than I am right now."

