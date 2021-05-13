Sharon Osbourne surprises fans with romantic wedding photo

Sharon Osbourne had a treat in store for fans this week.

The Talk star took to Instagram to reveal her beautiful Mother's Day flowers – and ended up taking a trip down memory lane.

MORE: The Talk hosts' incredible homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and more

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne shares decades-old Osbourne family video from the archives

Sharon, 68, shared two snapshots; the first one showing the mum-of-three sat in a car and wearing a beautiful floral headdress and wrist band. The second was a photo taken from Sharon's wedding to Ozzy Osbourne in 1982.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne sparks fan reaction with rare photo of son Jack and daughter Pearl

She wrote: "I have to share my gorgeous Mother's Day flowers! Ozzy and I were married in Hawaii and it is one of my favorite places in the world so nothing could be sweeter than these stunning leis by @leisbyleilani."

Sharon's Mother's Day flowers were inspired by her Hawaii wedding

Her fans and famous friends were quick to react, with Amanda Kloots writing, "Awww I love this Mrs!" while Carrie Ann Inaba added, "Aloha my friend…" along with a love heart emoji.

READ: Sharon Osbourne reveals she's 'angry' and 'hurt' in first TV appearance since leaving The Talk

In celebration of Mother's Day on Sunday, Sharon chose to share another throwback snap – this time featuring all three of her children. Ozzy and Sharon are parents to Aimee, 37, Kelly, 36, and 35-year-old Jack.

The star recently shared a throwback photo of her three children

The couple enjoy a good relationship with their kids – although sadly Aimee and Kelly have not spoken for years due to an inability to "understand" each other.

During an appearance on Dax Shephard's podcast Armchair Expert in April, Kelly said of her sister: "We don't talk."

MORE: Sharon Osbourne's LA mansion costs same as 17 houses - photos

When asked why they are estranged, she added: "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me and I don't understand her."

Sharon and Ozzy pictured with Jack, Kelly and Aimee

It echoes comments made by Aimee about her siblings back in 2015. "I wouldn't say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance," Aimee, 37, told The Independent. "Do we socialize? No."

When The Osbournes began back in 2002, Aimee chose not to take part, instead opting to move out of the family home aged just 16 to keep her life private, although she has since followed in her family's footsteps in the entertainment industry and is an accomplished singer.

Read more HELLO! US stories here