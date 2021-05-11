Sharon Osbourne shares rare photo of daughter Aimee to mark special celebration The former The Talk host is a doting mother to three children

Sharon Osbourne and her family have lived their lives in the public eye for decades, having shot to fame on The Osbournes.

However, there was one family member who chose not to take part in the reality show, and she continues to lead a far more private life compared to her parents and siblings.

Aimee Osbourne - Sharon and Ozzy's oldest daughter – is rarely seen in public, but on Mother's Day on Sunday, she appeared in a sweet throwback photo posted on her famous mom's Instagram page.

The former The Talk co-host posted a beautiful black-and-white snapshot of herself and Ozzy with children, Aimee, Kelly and Jack as young children, alongside a heartfelt message.

Sharon wrote: "Happy Mother's Day! Grateful for all my little cubs @kellyosbourne @jackosbourne @aro_officialmusic."

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Wow! What a lovely photo," while another wrote: "No matter what successes you achieve in your life, family will always be your biggest success, they’ll always be by your side whatever."

Sharon Osbourne shared a gorgeous throwback photo featuring her three children - including daughter Aimee

A third added: "Happy Mother's Day for one of the most inspirational and strongest moms in the world. Much love."

Sharon is incredibly close to her three children, but unfortunately her two daughters have not spoken for years due to an inability to "understand" each other.

During an appearance on Dax Shephard's podcast Armchair Expert in April, Kelly said of her sister: "We don't talk."

When quizzed about why they are estranged, she added: "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me and I don't understand her."

Aimee Osbourne prefers to keep out of the spotlight

Aimee made similar comments about the state of her relationship with her siblings – including brother Jack, 35 – back in 2015.

"I wouldn't say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance," Aimee, 37, told The Independent.

"Do we socialize? No."

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne pictured with daughters Aimee and Kelly

When The Osbournes began back in 2002, Aimee chose not to take part, instead opting to move out of the family home aged just 16 to keep her life private, although she has since followed in her family's footsteps in the entertainment industry.

The talented artist is an accomplished singer but in contrast to her father, her genre is synthensiser pop. Her debut single, Raining Gold, was released in 2015, and she has had other hits including Cocaine Style.

Aimee has also dabbled in acting, and appeared in MTV's adaptation of Wuthering Heights in 2003.

