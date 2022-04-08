Meet Nicola Peltz's family: her billionaire dad, ex-model mother and siblings The Transformers actress is marrying Brooklyn Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn is getting married to his long-term girlfriend Nicola Peltz on 8 April – but how much do you know about his bride's family?

Actress Nicola, 27, comes from a highly-esteemed and wealthy American family headed by her parents Nelson and Claudia, who are hosting the couple's lavish wedding at their Florida home. Nicola is one of five children and it's clear from her Instagram posts that she is extremely close to her family.

Find out more about Nicola Peltz's family below…

Nicola with her groom Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz's father

Movie star Nicola was born in 1995 in Westchester County, New York, to billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner, his third wife.

Nelson, 79, is a founding partner of Trian Fund and a non-executive chairman of Wendy's Company, Sysco and The Madison Square Garden Company. He is reportedly worth £1.3 billion; David and Victoria Beckham have a net worth of £380 million.

Reports indicate that Brooklyn and Nicola are getting married at Nelson's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, known as Montsorrel. The property, which he purchased for $103 million (£76 million) in 2015, spans 44,000-square-feet and boasts a swimming pool and beautiful sea views.

Nicola with her parents Nelson and Claudia

Nicola Peltz's mother

Nicola's mother Claudia Heffner, 66, is a former fashion model and shares five children with her husband Nelson: Nicola, Will, Brad, Matthew and Brittany. The couple wed in 1985.

Claudia tends to stay out of the limelight, preferring a private home life.

We do know that she is incredibly close to Nicola, who has shared photos of herself and her mother on her Instagram page. One recent post (above) showing Nicola with both parents read: "My world in my arms."

Nicola and her actor brother Will

Nicola Peltz's siblings

Nicola has four siblings, Will, Brad, Matthew and Brittany.

Will, age 35, is in the same industry as Nicola and is best known for his acting roles in shows such as Unfriended and Men, Women & Children. Brad Peltz, 32, is a professional ice hockey player. Interestingly, Nicola also used to play the sport but subsequently got into acting which became her passion.

Nicola with her sister Brittany

Matthew, 37, is big in business like his father and is the director of Wendy's Co, while Nicola's sister Britanny, age 28, is a fashion influencer and mother of three. Nicola recently shared this sweet photo of herself and Brittany on her Instagram page, which fans adored.

We wish Brooklyn and Nicola happiness in their future life together!