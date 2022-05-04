Jessie J opens up on feeling 'so lonely' in days after heartbreaking miscarriage Jessie said that she knew something was wrong during the first scan

Jessie J has shared how "lonely" she felt in the days after she suffered from a heartbreaking miscarriage. The singer had a miscarriage on 23 November 2021 and told fans the news the next night during a live performance in Los Angeles.

"When I got home that night and I lay there, I've never felt so lonely in my life," Jessie has now revealed. "I just remember laying there, knowing it was still there, but it wasn't there. That went on for over a week."

Speaking on Monday's episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast, Jessie shared that she knew something was wrong during the first scan on the morning of 23 November because there was "that dreadful silence when you first have a scan and they kind of don't say anything."

"I was like, 'Just tell me the truth, what's going on?,' and she said, 'Your baby's heartbeat is very low, and there's this, like, ring.'

"And I was like, 'Well, what does that mean?' and she said, 'It often means that the baby will have some sort of disability or deformity.'"

Jessie decided to get a second opinion but when she underwent the second scan, the baby had already gone.

Jessie had previously spoken of fertiity issues

"That was the worst moment of the whole experience, was me realizing that, other than my career, being a mother and having a child has been the biggest excitement of my life," she added.

"I've always been super maternal. I love children. I felt like I'd been given everything I'd ever wanted and then someone had gone, 'But you can't have it.'"

The day she shared the news with fans she also posted on social media, explaining that she decided to have a baby on her own "because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short".

The singer took to social media to share news of the miscarriage

"To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again," she said at the time.

However, the 34-year-old believes that "the reason it happened was because I wasn't supposed to do it alone."

"I'm grateful that I got to experience being pregnant. It's opened the door for me to love myself deeper. I'm still processing the whole thing. I have moments of intense sadness and grief, but I also have moments of excitement knowing that I won't do it alone," she shared.

