The star took to Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself holding up a pregnancy test, followed by the image of a quote that read: "Sometimes love won't be enough to make it work. And that's OK. It doesn't mean you've failed. – Seyda Noir."

Jessie captioned the pictures which a heartfelt message which started with a broken heart emoji and went on: "Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying, 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant'.

"By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat. This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this.

"I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."

She went on: "I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self-love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way. I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that."

The singer bravely opened up

"I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did its best. I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer," she said.

Jessie continued, explaining that she decided to have a baby on her own "Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again."

She finished the post by writing: "I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t… It’s the loneliest feeling in the world. So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room."

