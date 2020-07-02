Rochelle Humes reveals her baby's £1,100 pram – and the surprising celebrity who helped her find it The mum-to-be is almost ready for her new arrival

Not only has Rochelle Humes been busy planning her baby's nursery ahead of his arrival in October, but she has also been investing in other baby essentials, including a new pram. Revealing that the model she previously used for her daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina has now been discontinued, the Hit List presenter set her sights on a new limited edition pram and stroller by Stokke – but it wasn't easy to get hold of!

"I'm very excited about this. Classically being me the one buggy I liked obviously was a limited edition. This always happens to me where it's limited edition and there's only one left in the country," Rochelle explained in her Instagram Stories, before revealing a surprising celebrity friend had come to her aid and helped her to track it down.

"But this is very random, the lovely Jessie J, who I've known for many years, managed to find it for me. So because of Jessie I have my dream pram in my kitchen this morning," Rochelle said, adding: "It feels very real now, I've got three months left."

Rochelle has opted for the Stokke Xplory 6 and carrycot, in the limited edition black and gold colourway. And while she'll have to wait a little longer to put it to use, the 31-year-old is clearly happy with her new purchase, telling fans: "Here she is in all her glory. Simple with a little bit of extra sass and really easy to push."

Rochelle Humes shared a look at her new pram on Thursday

While Rochelle's limited edition pram was hard to track down, the pushchair is easy to find in the other colours, including black, grey, navy blue, pink, green and red. Functions include a height-adjustable seat to bring your baby closer to you, an ergonomic seat for extra comfort and safety, and a narrow frame that is easy to store.

The stroller is available to order online at Harrods for £864, while the carrycot is available separately for £210.

Stokke Xplory V6 stroller, £864, Harrods

Stokke Xplory V6 carrycot, £210, Harrods

