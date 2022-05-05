6 health benefits of sharing a bed with your pet that might surprise you See our top tips to ensure a good night's sleep with your pet

If you've ever been tempted to have a kip with your precious pet, then you're not alone. 56 per cent of pet owners allow their dogs and cats to sleep in their bed and reap the benefits of snuggling down with their furry friends. From lowered stress levels to nightmare prevention, there are multiple benefits of co-sleeping with your pet.

Some owners may be skeptical, due to worries about sleep disruption or allergies, yet these issues are easy to overcome. With the help of MattressNextDay, we've rounded up six scientific health benefits of letting your pet sleep in your bed. Keep scrolling to discover more…

You'll have deeper sleep

Studies have shown that sleeping in bed with a dog helps you relax and increases your flow of oxytocin, which can have a profound impact on how deeply you sleep. Sleeping alongside your dog helps promote brainwaves and syncs your heartbeat, which helps you enter REM (the deepest stage of sleep).

Sleeping with a bed helps owners to relax

You're less likely to have nightmares

Sleeping in the same bed as your dog is also more likely to stop any nasty nightmares from occurring and can even help those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This is because dogs help mitigate anxiety, which is often associated with nightmares and PTSD. This in turn creates a more positive sleeping environment, making it easier for you to fall asleep easily.

You'll feel more secure and protected

Further studies show that the presence of a dog in bed positively impacts women's sleep quality due to making them feel more secure and comfortable at night. Dogs have protective instincts and will let their owners know if they sense something that is off. This subconsciously makes women feel more secure when sleeping alone.

Pets ensure a deeper night's sleep

Your stress levels will be lowered

Almost 74 per cent of pet owners have reported that their mental health improved after purchasing or adopting an animal. Not only does cuddling your pet lead to the release of oxytocin (the love hormone) but it reduces stress and lifts your mood. This ensures a better night's sleep, given that stress is one of the most disruptive factors at night.

74 per cent of pet owners said that their pet has improved their mental wellbeing

Your blood pressure will also be lowered

Additionally, interacting with your dog can lead to lower blood pressure levels. So, what more of an excuse do you need to cuddle your dog before you plan to sleep?

You're less likely to have allergies

Whilst there's been many a debate about whether you should sleep with your pet due to potential allergies, a study found that children who sleep in a bed with their dogs are less likely to have allergies later in life.

