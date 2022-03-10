10 spring plants you didn't realise could be deadly for your dog From Tulips to Daffodils, these are the plants to be wary of

Ah spring, it's lovely to see you at last! The sun is finally starting to come out again, meaning we can spend more time in the garden with our beloved pets and enjoy the blossoming flora. But are you aware that some plants are dangerous for your precious pups?

From Tulips to Ivy, there are a number of plants that are toxic for dogs. With the help of OnBuy Greenhouses, we've compiled a list of the most harmful plants that your furry friends can accidentally encounter.

Keep scrolling to discover which of these pretty but hazardous shrubs you should keep your dog well clear of…

1) Azalea/Rhododendron

Although they are beautiful, Rhododendrons are deadly to your pet. Boasting powerful toxicity, just a few mouthfuls of these flowers will result in your pet requiring emergency medical attention, especially if your pet is of a smaller breed.

Azaleas are beautiful but dangerous

2) Yew

The Yew plant or Taxus baccata is another highly toxic plant, with simply a small handful of its needles causing fatal harm to your pet. This plant is easy to spot, however, and with its razor-sharp needles and red berries looks like a plant not to be meddled with.

Take note, as the Yew is also fatal to children, with the consumption of a few seeds requiring immediate medical attention.

3) Hydrangeas

Although a popular flower type, Hydrangeas are a painful irritant and in severe cases, potentially deadly. Unlike Azaleas and Yew plants, your pet would need to consume a large amount of the stunning flower before proving fatal. But still best to completely avoid, as the toxins stored within this plant are linked to causing heart problems.

Hydrangeas are a painful irritant for pups

4) Daffodils

The favourite spring flower, Daffodils are a common flower that symbolise Easter. Although appealing to the eye with their vibrant yellow hue, these flowers are still mildly toxic to animals. If any part of the plant or the water in which they are planted is consumed, it will cause your pet to suffer from skin rashes, but nothing that will last any longer than a few hours.

5) Tulips

Another plant that sits at the mild end of the toxicity spectrum, Tulips are one of the most popular flowers but can still present an unpleasant experience for your pet. The stems, leaves and flowers of this plant all contain the toxins that can affect animals, but these toxins are most commonly found in the bulbs where they are very concentrated.

If eaten, they can prove to leave your pet very unwell and needing a vet trip, however, only being considered as mildly toxic, they should not pose any life-threatening concerns.

Tulips are harmful to consume but not life-threatening

6) Ivy

If your dog consumes ivy, don't panic. The plant is not fatal but will give your dog some unpleasant symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. Excessive drooling is a symptom of ivy poisoning, so get the tissues ready.

7) Onions and Garlic plants

We may love them, but your dog certainly won't. Onion and garlic plants may provide humans with some delicious dish ingredients, but for your dog, all they will do is cause harm.

All parts of onions including the flesh, leaves, juice, and processed powders are harmful for pets. Lethargy, weakness, decreased appetite and reddish urine are symptoms to look out for if your pet has a nibble of some onion or garlic.

Although we love garlic and onion, your dog's stomach won't!

8) Horse-chestnut

Its name may sound animal friendly but they really aren't. Horse chestnut trees drop conkers, from September onwards. Just like the tree's bark, leaves and flowers, they can be fatal to dogs if ingested.

Not only do they pose a choking risk, but they also contain a deadly toxin called Aesculin which is poisonous to pups.

9) Laburnum

Ingesting Laburnum will also affect your dog's health. All parts of this plant are poisonous for canines, especially the seeds. Even chewing Laburnum bark can cause your dog to fall ill with nausea and vomiting. The tree's flowering vines are packed with quinolizidine alkaloids, which are toxic for pets.

Laburnum is also toxic for pups

10) Rhubarb

Another treat we humans love but one to keep away from greedy pups. Toxic for both cats and dogs, if eaten rhubarb leaves can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, and irritation of the mouth. However, if you catch your pooch eating rhubarb stems don't fear as they are part of the plant that are not poisonous.

Don't feel dejected about the number of toxic plants there are out there, as there are many plants that don't pose a threat to your precious pet. Sunflowers, Roses, Orchids, Thyme, Petunias, Marigold, Snapdragons, Pansies, African Violets and Sweet Potato Vines are harmless to dogs – but we still would recommend opting for some yummy dog biscuits over a floral feast for your furry friend.

