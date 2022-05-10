Tom Daley reveals why he and his husband decided against adoption The Olympian has one son

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black became parents in 2018 when they welcomed son Robbie via surrogate.

In a brand-new interview with Giovanna Fletcher for the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the Olympic diving star has revealed why the couple shunned adoption in favour of surrogacy.

He explained that they looked into all the options for same-sex couples to have children in both the UK and the US but for a very heartfelt reason, they settled upon surrogacy.

"Lance and I just felt really drawn to [surrogacy because of] the fact that we had lost people, I had lost my dad and he had recently lost his mum and his brother.

Tom always wanted to be a parent

"There was something about surrogacy that we were drawn to that just meant we could pass on the people that we had lost, their genes, their thoughts, their personalities, and being able to bring someone into the world like that felt extremely special."

During the chat, Tom also confessed that he always knew he wanted to be a parent, so much so that he had already bought multiple baby outfits before he even met his now-husband!

The star also revealed that they have been honest with their son about how he entered the world, calling the surrogate a "tummy buddy".

The couple embarked on the process of surrogacy back in 2016, jumping through "lots of hoops" to get to where they are today, with a happy healthy son.

The couple went down the surrogacy route to have a child

Despite their happy family unit, they have experienced some backlash from trolls online. Tom admitted the homophobic comments came as a "shock". "I didn't understand why people would mind so much if Lance and I decided to have a child of our own. We'd probably thought about it more than many couples," he explained.

"It was a shock at the beginning, the negativity. I don't even think about being two dads now. It feels very normal. Like any other couple, we just want to be the best parents."

