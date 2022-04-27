Elton John is a devoted dad-of-two, as he proved once again on Wednesday, when he shared a loving tribute to his children.

The singing superstar took to his Instagram Stories, where he re-shared a post from the Elton John Aids Foundation that was illustrated with a photo of himself and his husband David Furnish with their sons taken back in 2017.

MORE: Elton John and David Furnish release emotional statement – 'We are heartbroken'

The sweet snap showed Elton and David each holding the hands of one of their children, Zachary and Elijah, now aged 11 and nine, who both had mops of blond hair and wore Watford football kits.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elton John's sons ski like pros in unbelievable video

The picture's caption read: "Last month, to mark his 75th birthday, @EltonJohn shared a heart-warming letter to his sons in @TIME about the important lessons he has learned throughout his life. If you missed it, click the link in our bio to read the full letter now."

SEE: Elton John's husband David Furnish melts hearts with incredible video of their sons

MORE: Elton John and David Furnish 'so proud' of sons as they make a surprise appearance with Lady Gaga

The heartfelt missive addresses many of the issues that Elton is deeply concerned about, from the war in Ukraine to anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination at home and abroad.

Elton shared the unearthed photo to Instagram

It's also a deeply personal message of love, with the 75-year-old reflecting on his life as a performer and a parent.

Elton called his sons "the two most precious parts of my life" before saying: "I have had an incredibly fortunate 75 years. I’ve had my share of adventures, and I’ll tell you about some of the wilder ones another time. But know this: the most rewarding journey in my life has been the one I began 12 years ago with your Papa, when we decided to start a family…

"Zachary and Elijah, you two are the greatest gifts I have ever been given. You have filled my heart with love and my life with purpose and meaning in ways I didn’t think were possible. You are my proudest achievements, and I love you both so, so much."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.