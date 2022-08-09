Who is Tom Daley's husband? All you need to know about Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black The film writer and director has enjoyed success in his career

Tom Daley made Great Britain proud when he won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and while he's not competing in the Commonwealth Games this year, he is embarking on another challenge in fighting for the rights of LGBTQ+ athletes in the Commonwealth and around the world.

In a new documentary airing on BBC One on Tuesday, the diver visits some of the Commonwealth countries where homosexuality is a crime and explores how gay athletes are facing extreme persecution. But when he's not in the pool or campaigning for LGBTQ+ athletes, Tom can be found at home with his husband, Hollywood film writer and director, Dustin Lance Black, and their son, Robbie. Find out all about the Olympian's Oscar-winning husband here...

WATCH: Tom Daley has 'fiesta Friday' with husband Dustin Lance Black

Dustin Lance Black's bio

Dustin Lance Black is a film producer, writer, director and gay rights activist. The 48-year-old has been open about his difficult journey as a gay man growing up in a Mormon and military community in Texas. Since his coming out in high school, he has been an advocate for LGBT rights alongside his film career and is now a founding board member of the American Foundation for Equal Rights.

According to his website, his work with the foundation "successfully led the federal cases for marriage equality in California and Virginia, putting an end to California's discriminatory Proposition 8."

Dustin Lance Black's career

Dustin began his career working in a theatre while in High School, before moving on to study at the prestigious School of Theatre, Film and Television at the University of California, Los Angeles.

After graduating, he soon began writing and directing his own films including The Journey of Jared Price and Something Close to Heaven.

Dustin Lance Black won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2009

Dustin is perhaps best-known for his screenplay of Milk – an American biographical film based on the life of politician and gay rights activists Harvey Milk, who was portrayed by Sean Penn in the film. The film was released in 2008 to wide critical acclaim and, in 2009, Dustin was awarded the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Other notable work from Dustin includes his screenplay for J. Edgar starring Leonardo DiCaprio and the play 8, which portrays the events in the Hollingsworth v. Perry trial which led to the overturn of California's Proposition 8 – a ballot initiative that threatened the right to same-sex marriage.

Tom and Dustin met in 2013

Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley

Dustin and Tom reportedly met at a mutual friends' dinner in Los Angeles in 2013 and soon began dating. Shortly after, Tom came out as gay on his YouTube channel and revealed he had a boyfriend. Dustin later told Out magazine in 2016 that it was "love at first sight." Aw!

In October 2015, the pair announced their engagement on social media but in January 2017, it was reported that the pair had taken a "long break" from each other the year before.

Dustin and Tom welcomed their son, Robbie, in 2018

But it seems the pair's love proved ever-lasting and they soon reunited. Tom and Dustin then finally tied the knot in May 2017 at a gorgeous Shakespeare-themed ceremony at Bovey Castle, Devon.

In early 2018, Tom and Dustin announced the exciting news that they were expecting a baby via surrogacy and, in June of that year, the pair welcomed their son, Robert "Robbie" Ray Black-Daley.

