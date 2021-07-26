Tom Daley's wedding photos with Dustin Lance Black will make you double take The Olympic diver tied the knot with Dustin Lance Black in 2017

Tom Daley married Dustin Lance Black in 2017, and two days after their wedding on 6 May, the couple took to social media to share their amazing wedding photographs. One of the beautiful photos captures a jam-packed aisle of guests sat together cheering and waving – a sight we haven't seen in a while thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics star and his beau tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in the grounds of Bovey Castle in Devon, and when Tom shared the wedding images, which were taken by professional photographer Andy Mac, he wrote: "On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life @dlanceblack. We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth! Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives!"

Tom Daley shared this photo from his wedding to Dustin Lance Black

Dustin, meanwhile, shared a photograph taken at a quieter moment after the wedding, showing him and Tom stood on a bridge, holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes. The 42-year-old joked alongside: "So… what did you get up to this weekend?"

Further details have emerged following the big day, with reports confirming that the couple had their personalities "stamped on every detail". According to the Mirror, Tom's love of food came into play, with guests enjoying a feast of British classics, including Beef Wellington, sausage and mash and Eton Mess, as well as a wedding cake made by Tom himself.

Dustin also posted a picture, joking: "So... what did you get up to this weekend?'

Music also played an important part in the proceedings, with a string quartet playing as the pair walked down the aisle, and members of the London Gay Men's Choir singing Marry You by Bruno Mars once the couple were officially wed.

It's been reported that Tom's mum Debbie paid a very touching tribute during the speeches to Tom's late father Rob, who sadly passed away from a brain tumour in 2011. The evening came to a close with an impressive fireworks display in the grounds of the castle.

