Supernanny reacts to Duchess Kate's parenting of cheeky Prince Louis - and it's not what you'd expect Jo Frost praised the Duchess of Cambridge's 'balanced' parenting

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans on Sunday at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant when they were joined by their three young children - but arguably the most entertaining coverage of the weekend was from Prince Louis!

READ: Kate Middleton's distraction technique to keep Prince Louis in check revealed

Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, took their seats in the royal box at Buckingham Palace alongside senior members of the royal family to watch the festivities. Despite the Duchess of Cambridge's best efforts to calm her youngest son, the celebrations became all too exciting for Prince Louis, who was spotted pulling several faces and engaging in cheeky behavior as he delighted in the royal parade.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Louis is the cutest royal tot at the Queen's Jubilee Pageant

Jo Frost, most famously known as Supernanny, has taken to Instagram to share her professional opinion on Prince Louis' behavior over the Jubilee weekend - but it's not what you think.

The royal tot appeared to get Supernanny's seal of approval, as Jo explained that "Prince Louis behaved remarkably well."

SEE: Prince Louis' adorable tribute to dad Prince William at Trooping the Colour - did you spot it?

Prince Louis had several 'cheeky' moments over the Jubilee weekend

"All that sitting, watching and organisation, most children can't sit in their chairs at a dining table for longer than 15 mins. It certainly must have been beautifully overwhelming for this little chap, especially with no playtime in between and long days, children are going to test, one should expect as such," explained the parenting expert.

"We have all been entertained by this little boy's character, a great sense of humor, strong-willed and most definitely a highly sensitive soul in my professional opinion," she continued.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's 22 royal parenting tricks for George, Charlotte & Louis

LOOK: Duchess Kate and Prince William's school night dinners for their three children are so relatable

"I'm more impressed with how the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge continue to be such impressive parenting role models to our modern parents today, they are open about their own struggles as parents and like all parents out there continue to strive to do their very best in raising their young," Jo added.

Royal fans were quick to agree with the star's post, rushing to the comments to praise Prince Louis' behavior.

Supernanny praised the Duchess of Cambridge's parenting technique

"He’s 4, and he was on his absolute best behavior considering all he had to endure," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Well said [clapping emoji] .... I struggle having my kids sit through dinner!

"I think it’s great that he sat so long without an iPad or phone, most kids can’t sit at a family meal without a gadget," added a fellow parent.

Regardless of how Prince Louis behaved, we loved seeing so much of the Cambridge children over the Jubilee weekend!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.