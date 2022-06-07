Kate Middleton's finest parenting moments at the Jubilee - photos The Duchess had her work cut out

Kate Middleton proved she's a supermum throughout the Queen's Jubilee Bank Holiday, including holding hands with daughter Princess Charlotte in Cardiff and singing with her at the concert as well as managing playful Prince Louis through the parade on Sunday. Take a look at the Duchess' finest parenting moments…

Kate Middleton moving down to Prince Louis' level

For Trooping the Colour the Cambridges joined Her Majesty on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and as the world watched on, Kate Middleton was pictured coming down to Louis' level to whisper in his ear.

Kate Middleton on thumb watch

The mother-of-three was also seen removing Louis' thumb from his mouth when the little one thought he could get away with a comforting thumb suck.

Kate Middleton keeping everyone engaged

In another candid moment, the Duchess was photographed pointing something out to her son to keep him engaged in the proceedings.

Kate Middleton holding hands with Princess Charlotte

For an outing in Cardiff, Kate was joined by her daughter Charlotte and the pair walked hand in hand while crowds looked on.

Kate Middleton dueting with Princess Charlotte

WATCH: See Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte singing away together

During the Jubilee concert, Kate and her daughter Charlotte were captured singing along in unison. Cute!

The Cambridges were all out for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday and as Kate was sat next to four-year-old Louis it was her role to keep him in check and entertained throughout.

Kate Middleton bringing beverages

Part way through the show, Kate whipped out a drink for her son. The best mums always come prepared!

Kate Middleton on safety duty

Proving safety comes first, Kate guided Louis down when he decided he wanted to celebrate by standing on his chair.

Kate Middleton teaching the wave

Showing Louis how to wave to the crowds, Kate was snapped with her youngest son on her lap at one point.

Kate Middleton stealing a hug

The mother-son-duo shared a big hug while the pageant was taking place. There's nothing like a cuddle from your mum!

Kate Middleton handling cheeky Prince Louis

Even when Louis got cheeky sticking out his tongue, the Duchess kept her cool, revealing her composed nature.

Kate Middleton listening to Prince Louis

The doting mother allowed her son to whisper in her ear while they watched the amazing display down The Mall. We wonder what he was saying.

