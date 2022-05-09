Duchess Kate's 6 shared hobbies with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis The royal mother-of-three spends quality time with her children

The Duchess of Cambridge is a mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and despite her busy schedule of royal engagements, she still finds time to bond and play with her children.

Kate, 40, has spoken in the past about how her family likes to spend their time at home – we know the Cambridges love the outdoors and they have several hobbies in common too.

WATCH: Kate and her children explore The Chelsea Flower Show gardens

Keep scrolling to discover how Kate and her kids enjoy their mum-children time…

They cook together

Duchess Kate has previously revealed that she likes to cook at home with her three children, and they also have fun creating their own meals.

People reported that during a visit to Lavender Primary School, Duchess Kate spoke to Matthew Kleiner-Mann about her kids. He revealed: "She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

Kate is a keen cook and her kids join in!

On another visit to St. Luke's Community Centre, Kate divulged that her three children like making pizza. She said: "I've done that with George and Charlotte — making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy."

Gardening is a family hobby

We love how the royal mother is getting her children into gardening – it's such a healthy hobby.

Prince William once spoke of his wife's pastime during a visit to Rhyl, North Wales, explaining that the Duchess "does all the gardening" and added: "I really like it, but I have no idea what I'm doing."

The Duchess likes to potter in the garden with her children

Photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis gardening at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, were also shared in the ITV documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All

A spot of tennis?

In April, the Duchess was seen playing tennis with her children at the Hurlingham Club, an exclusive sports club in London. Kate was noticed by an onlooker during the private outing.

Kate and children enjoy a game of tennis

We know that Prince George shares a love of tennis with his mum! William and Kate installed a tennis court at their country home in Norfolk so that they and their children could practice playing, and both George and Charlotte are said to have lessons.

Kate previously revealed that George has also hit a ball with his favourite tennis player, Roger Federer. The Swiss tennis ace is a good friend of the Middleton family.

Playing with pets

In 2020, Kate's brother, James Middleton, gifted the family an eight-month-old spaniel and the Duchess recently revealed that their canine companion is a girl, although the pup's name still remains a mystery.

The Cambridges are known to be dog lovers and previously owned an English Cocker Spaniel named Lupo. The sweet dog sadly died in November 2020, with William and Kate sharing the news on social media.

Princess Charlotte with the family dog Photo credit: Duchess of Cambridge

We imagine the family have lots of fun together with their new dog, going on countryside walks and playing in their gardens at London's Kensington Palace and Amner Hall in Norfolk.

Swimming at the palace

Did you know that there's an indoor swimming pool at Buckingham Palace? Yep, Prince William and Kate are believed to be frequent users of the swimming pool, and it is where their children have all learnt to swim. The couple are also reported to use the pool for exercise of their own.

The swimming pool is at the back of Buckingham Palace

While the pool has remained tightly under wraps for use by the royal family only, past photos shared by visitors to the grounds on Instagram have unveiled exactly what it looks like from the outside.

The pool house has existed for almost eighty years, and even survived bomb damage during World War II.

The Duchess loves colouring!

Set up a craft table full of paper and colourful felt tips and you've got yourself some busy kids - and with mum Kate's passion for art, we imagine the Cambridge household is quite a creative one.

Prince Louis loves his painting! Photo credit: Duchess of Cambridge

Scottish illustrator Johanna Basford met Prince William back in 2016 when she was awarded an OBE for her work at Buckingham Palace.

Recalling the occasion on her Instagram page, she wrote: "He told me his wife likes my books. She colours. Kate is one of us! Now, this makes perfect sense. Why wouldn’t she? A busy mum with what I imagine is a lot of stress, trying to raise and protect a family."

