Prince Louis' adorable tribute to dad Prince William at Trooping the Colour - did you spot it?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Royal fans were delighted with a surprise appearance from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Thursday during the Queen's parade.

SEE: Princess Charlotte has cheeky moment with little brother Prince Louis – watch

The royal tots joined their mother and grandmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, in a royal carriage as they took part in the Queen's grand parade, marking the start of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations - and did you spot Prince Louis sailor's outfit?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Louis' cheeky moment at Trooping the Colour

The four-year-old royal looked so sweet in a crisp white sailor's suit, complete with navy trim and nautical navy neckerchief, fastened in a smart knot. Prince Louis' royal carriage debut comes with the sweetest tribute.

Twitter fans believe the royal tot was actually wearing his father, Prince William's, sailor's outfit that he wore to Trooping the Colour in 1985. Scroll down to get the look from the high street.

A young Prince William is believed to have worn the same outfit in 1985

Prince William would have only been three years old at the time, so it does seem likely his son would fit perfectly into his former suit.

The late Queen Victoria and Prince Albert first started the trend for children to wear sailor suits, so Prince Louis' smart outfit is not only a nod to his father, but is also in line with royal tradition. So sweet!

Fans were quick to react to the children's surprise appearance on Twitter. "Aww how adorable," tweeted one royal fan, as another penned: "Ohhhhh! The Cambridge children! Prince Louis in his sailor suit. What a gorgeous trio!"

In previous years they have only appeared with their parents on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave at crowds and watch the RAF flypast.

Prince Louis was the spitting image of his dad in a smart sailor's suit

MORE: 20 best Queen's Platinum Jubilee memorabilia & merch: From Harrods shopper to biscuits, mugs & tea towels

The young Cambridges and the Duchesses' carriage, known as a barouche, was followed by another carrying the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise Mountbatten Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The family travelled to Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning without Prince William, who rode as part of the parade for the very special event. The couple arrived in London on Tuesday, presumably from Sandringham where they've spent part of the half-term week.

GET THE LOOK

Rachel Riley T-shirt, £31, MyTheresa

Beatrice & George sailor outfit, £75, Childrensalon

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.