Yorkshire Shepherdess' fans defend her parenting after social services revelation

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen has shared a series of photographs of her daughters playing in a river and fans of the show have defended her amid the revelation that social services have voiced concerns over their parenting style.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess wrote: "Down by the riverbank. Peeping into a sandpiper nest. #yorkshire #shepherdess #countryside #outdoors #nature," as she posted multiple photos of her kids exploring the river.

WATCH: Amanda Owen dramatically delivers a foal

"And to think some question your parenting style. What an amazing activity very few will experience in their lifetime never mind this young," penned one follower and: "The children have an amazing life.. Free to be themselves in a beautiful environment..Great parents…" added another.

A third said: "Your children have such an idyllic life. They are truly blessed."

Amanda shared snaps of her daughters out exploring

These comments come off the back of the news that Amanda's family have been flagged by social services.

"I got a yellow flag from social services... I believe there is a happy medium whereby you do let the kids climb trees," she revealed while speaking at the Hay Festival of Literature & Arts.

Amanda and Clive Owen live a rural life

"I don't see myself as a perfect parent," she added. "Yes, they haven't got harnesses on or hard hats, but I believe there are some lessons to be learned that don't necessarily result in instant death but actually learn your own parameters."

Amanda has nine children with husband Clive and she often shares photos and videos of the children out enjoying nature at Ravenseat Farm.

The children get stuck into farming

There have also been reports that the family are due to move from Ravenseat to Anty Johns farmhouse in the Swaledale parish of Muker just one mile down the road. The couple bought the property in 2020 and have recently been given planning permission to convert the Grade II listed building into a two-bedroom dwelling.

Perhaps we will find out more if there is a sixth series!

