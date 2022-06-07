Carrie Underwood supported by son, 7, after armadillo invades Nashville home The country singer didn't seem happy at all

Carrie Underwood has been plagued by another unwanted visitor at her Nashville home just one week after she discovered a snake in her garage.

Luckily for the country music singer, the new arrival was far less frightening, although Carrie couldn't help but scream in shock after she tried to move an armadillo that had planted itself in a bush in her garden.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood's son reveals the obvious in hilarious moment involving an armadillo

Filming her attempt at getting the armadillo into a carrier to transport it off her property, Carrie was given a supportive hand by her seven-year-old son, Isaiah, who couldn't help but point out a few flaws in his mom's plan.

Posting the ordeal on her Instagram Stories, Carrie can be seen talking to the armadillo, asking it to "get in the carrier" while reluctantly trying to pick it up with her glove-covered hands. "I need you to get in the carrier, ok? Just get in the carrier," she said as she tentatively tried to maneuver it to where she wanted it.

After a couple more times of asking it to "get in the carrier," Isaiah can be heard off-camera telling his mom: "He has no idea what a carrier is, mom." Carrie quickly replied: "I know he doesn't," and jokily captioned the clip: "Thanks, Isaiah…"

Carrie shares son Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher

In another video of Carrie screeching in fear following a sudden movement from the armadillo, Isaiah bluntly pointed out: "He doesn't like that, mommy."

Success soon followed as Carrie updated her fans with the news that she had eventually "got him" in the carrier.

Carrie and her husband Mike Fisher have a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot, offering plenty of space for their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

The couple also share son Jacob

The American Idol winner and the ice hockey player spent $3million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home. My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing and rocking chairs."

