Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen stuns fans with 'amazing' birth video

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen stunned her fans on Wednesday when she shared a heartwarming birth video, but it wasn't the TV star welcoming one of her children, instead, Amanda was filmed helping a horse to give birth.

The clip showed the mum-of-nine pulling on the foal's legs in order to get it out and once successfully delivered, Amanda moved it to lie next to its mum's head.

The start of the video showed Amanda taking off her khaki jacket to get to work, clearly working up a sweat with all of the tugging.

"How lovely and what a workout for you," wrote one fan and: "Amanda you're amazing!" penned another. "Oh wow how beautiful glad mum is ok was a bit worried for a moment. Please post more video of the two of them," a third added, while a fourth said: "Hope mum and foal are doing well, that looks exhausting for all involved but there’s also such beauty in helping to bring new life into the world."

The star helped a horse give birth

Earlier in the week, the star delighted fans once again sharing family photos from their home, Ravenseat Farm.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess uploaded a number of images to her Instagram, explaining how her older sons had been on hand to lend some help on the farm recently.

Plenty of followers commented on the snaps and marvelled at how much the kids have grown! One person said: "Well done boys looking out for mum and they are all getting so tall." A second agreed: "Your family is growing so fast! Well done lads."

Amanda and Clive have a large family

Amanda, 47, and her husband Clive, 66, have lived on this farm in the Yorkshire Dales for more than two decades and share nine children: Raven, 20, who is currently at university, Reuben, 17, who has just begun an apprenticeship in mechanics, Miles, 15, Edith, 12, Violet, ten, Sidney, nine, Anna, seven, Clemmie, five, and Nancy, four.

