Alex Jones shares rare photos of children during dream getaway The One Show star is providing Jubilee coverage

Alex Jones has made the most of the half-term holidays, as she headed off home to Wales with her family, but sadly her holiday had to come to an early end.

The One Show presenter was needed back in London in order to provide coverage of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and she took to Instagram to write about her heavy heart, as well as sharing some beautiful photos from the family trip. They made the most of the summer weather, as Alex shared several beach photos, including one of baby Annie who looked adorable in a little sunhat.

Another photo showed her husband, Charlie Thomson, enjoying the beach weather, while a small clip saw her son, Kit, three, strolling down the beach.

While on holiday, they also enjoyed a birthday party, with Kit turning three, and he was treated to a chocolate cake with Smarties dotted around the borders.

But Alex saved the sweetest photo for last, melting hearts with a snap of her grandmother bonding with her baby great-granddaughter.

Annie bonded with a relative

In a caption, the mum-of-three wrote: "Been soaking up my little gang for a few days in west Wales. Also managed to see my grandmother on the way down which was so special!"

She then lamented: "Had the loveliest time with the family and it was super hard to leave them all there this morning and head back to London but it’s time to kick off the Jubilee celebrations on @bbctheoneshow tonight at 6.30pm."

Fans were in love with the sweet family shots, as one shared: "Yey you made it and looks like gorgeous weather!!" and another posted: "Best place on Earth."

Alex enjoyed the time away with her family

A third added: "Lush our happy place. Happy Birthday to your little one," and a fourth commented: "We went last week and it was gorgeous. Have an amazing time Alex. The beaches are beautiful."

Ahead of her family break, Alex shared a photo of her son Kit enjoying a sheep-shaped biscuit and carton of juice in the sun.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Kit getting in the zone for half-term in West Wales."

