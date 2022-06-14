James and Ola Jordan receive heart wrenching comments after emotional post

Strictly Come Dancing stars Ola and James Jordan shared their emotional IVF journey with HELLO! For World Infertility Awareness Month and when they posted the digital cover on Instagram, fans shared their own personal stories.

EXCLUSIVE: Ola and James Jordan's emotional IVF journey with daughter Ella and hopes for second baby

"Had our IVF boy nearly 9 years ago it's heartbreaking when it doesn't work but an absolute miracle when it does," wrote one and: "Beautiful family. My daughter today is having her eggs put back in through IVF," commented another. "Beautiful. My darling son is an IVF baby and he is six now," a third said.

WATCH: See Ella's first sports day

There were also lots of love heart emojis left in the comments section and many called the family "beautiful".

In the exclusive interview, Ola revealed that the process of IVF was more mentally draining rather than physically. "I had to inject myself every night for the eggs to build up, but I found the process more mentally painful than physically painful," she admitted.

It wasn’t an easy road for the couple but now they have their wonderful daughter Ella who lights up their world.

The couple got pregnant through IVF

Would they do it again? The answer is a firm yes. While there are no plans for baby number two yet, they both would like to expand their family.

"I would love to have another baby," beams Ola. "We're not thinking about another baby yet though. I'd love Ella to have a sibling – more for her than anything. She's quite hard work at the moment, so I can't imagine it but yeah, we would love to have more."

The stars would consider a second child

James adds: "We had such a positive experience with IVF - the clinic were so caring and it was run like clockwork. The whole experience was very professional. We haven't thought about another baby imminently, but we would definitely go through it again if we decide that we want to."

Are you considering IVF? Read our ultimate IVF guide which includes all the steps and also discover which celebrities have been open and honest about their IVF experiences.

