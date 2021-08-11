Ola Jordan shares adorable photos of baby Ella while husband James is away These are so cute!

Ola and James Jordan are currently apart as James enjoys some time away golfing. But Ola has still been having a great time with the couple's baby daughter, Ella.

Sharing their joy, Ola uploaded two selfies of the pair together – and they were all smiles.

WATCH: Ola Jordan shares heart-warming bonding moment with baby daughter Ella

The mum-of-one dazzled in a green T-shirt, and Ella looked incredibly adorable in a pink leopard dress.

The pair are also away from home, as when James bade his family an emotional farewell last week Ola had already packed the youngster into the car.

James posted a sweet clip to his Instagram Stories last week as he said goodbye to his daughter.

"Ella, say bye-bye to daddy. Daddy's going, he's going to Birmingham," he said. The young girl, who gave her dad a farewell wave, then babbled a little bit, to which James responded: "Yes, exactly. But daddy loves you, okay? I'll see you soon."

The mum and daughter had a great time together

Although the pair are now separated, we're sure it'll be a heartwarming reunion when they get to see each other again!

James and Ola welcomed baby Ella in February 2020, after going through IVF.

Speaking to HELLO! about the joys of becoming parents, Ola said: "It's been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We've wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done."

Her husband added: "It is all the more special because it's something we never thought would happen. Our trophies and accolades fade into the background.

Ella had the cutest little outfit

"This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift. It's totally changed the way I see the world."

Ola melted hearts last month when she posted the cutest picture of Ella having a doze on her mum's chest.

Cradling her daughter, the 38-year-old also rested her face on her young girl.

