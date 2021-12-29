Ola Jordan wows with adorable selfie with 'mini-me' daughter Ella The former Strictly Come Dancing star is a doting mum

Ola Jordan shared the sweetest photo with her 22-month-old daughter Ella on Wednesday, and the dancer's many fans will no doubt have been delighted with the image, which showed the devoted mum and her little girl pulling identical pouts as they posed for the camera!

"My mini me," Ola captioned the snapshot, which she uploaded to her Instagram Stories, and she wasn't wrong, with the lookalike pair even wearing matching monochrome outfits.

In a second picture, the mum-of-one and the tiny tot looked adoringly at each other and the former Strictly star had added a heart-shaped sticker which read: "I love you".

Ola and her husband and Strictly: The Real Full Monty co-star James both dote on their little girl, who they welcomed in February 2020 following years of trying to have a baby.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the couple recently revealed that they would love to expand their family and give Ella a sibling.

Ola shared the incredibly cute photo to social media

However, Ola candidly admitted that it might not be possible, saying: "We would absolutely love to have more children, but honestly? I don't know if we can at this point."

James agreed, saying: "Ola and I were lucky because we tried for three years, and then obviously went down the IVF route and it was successful the first time for us.

"So we know a lot of people that have tried many, many times, some people have been through IVF eight or ten times and not been successful. And it is a really tough thing to go through."

The former Strictly star is a proud mum-of-one

The Dancing on Ice winner went on: "Before we became parents we were told that once you have the first one, something clicks in the body and it's easier to fall pregnant again.

"But of course, it's not that easy for us, and that is a tough reality. We're keeping our fingers crossed that one day we'll be expecting again."

