James Jordan reveals heartbreak for baby Ella ahead of doctors appointment

Dancing on Ice star James Jordan shared his fears about his daughter Ella's latest medical appointment this week. Taking to Instagram Stories, the new dad posted a video of his wife, Ola, holding their little girl. The family appeared to be outside their local GP practice, and James talked to the camera as he explained what was happening. The former Strictly Come Dancing pro said: "So, that horrible day has come again: 12-week injections for little baby Ella." He then panned his phone camera to show the tiny tot in her mum's arms, looking serene in a light pink onesie.

WATCH: James Jordan shares heartbreak for baby Ella

Ola held on tightly to her little girl with one hand, and gently brushed her cheek with the other. James continued: "She's quite calm at the moment and only one of us can go in, and we've decided mummy is going to go in because daddy will end up crying." His wife chimed in: "Mummy's brave." James agreed, adding: "Mummy's braver than daddy." The sweet couple both starred on Strictly for several years, with Ola winning alongside BBC presenter Chris Hollins back in 2009. They went on to try for a family but struggled to conceive and went through three years of IVF before having Ella.

Little Ella was serene in her mum's arms

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! a few weeks after their daughter's birth, James and Ola expressed their excitement about becoming parents at last. Ola said: "It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We’ve wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done. Nothing in our careers measures up to this. It feels perfect."

Her husband added: "It is all the more special because it’s something we never thought would happen. Our trophies and accolades fade into the background. This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift. It’s totally changed the way I see the world."

